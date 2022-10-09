FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered by DA Davidson

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $5.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.81. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 111.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 38,793 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 102.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

