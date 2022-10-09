FY2024 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Integer in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Integer Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 697.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Integer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 333,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Integer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,792,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Integer by 74.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

