KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fluor in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLR. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE FLR opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.40. Fluor has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $72,517,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

