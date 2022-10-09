GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $9.97 Per Share

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GN Store Nord A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey expects that the company will earn $9.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GN Store Nord A/S’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

About GN Store Nord A/S

Shares of GNNDY opened at $47.30 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $201.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

