KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.13) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

KALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.58. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,086,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 589,869 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,863.7% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 812,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 771,435 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

