Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Target Price to GBX 200

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of M&G from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.81.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

MGPUF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.