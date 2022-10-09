mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of MECVF stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

