National Bank Financial Upgrades Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to “Outperform”

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPPMF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $277.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.00. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

