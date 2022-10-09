BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$39.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CDUAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
