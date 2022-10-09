SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a negative return on equity of 81.16%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

