ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Lowered to $27.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.80. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $91.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 39.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

