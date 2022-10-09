Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

LNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $174.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $325,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

