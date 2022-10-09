iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $0.17 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $2.50.
iBio Trading Down 8.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.28. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -3.65.
iBio’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 11th.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
