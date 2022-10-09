Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

DFFN opened at $5.61 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.29). As a group, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

