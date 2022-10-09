KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.
WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.
Walmart Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $128.56 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
