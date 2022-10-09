Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

