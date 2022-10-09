LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.07 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

