LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.07 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
