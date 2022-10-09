Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $216.40

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 216.40 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 238 ($2.88), with a volume of 412636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($3.65).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSLH shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Marshalls Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £636.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 364.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 485.05.

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood bought 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). In other news, insider Simon Bourne acquired 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,783.59 ($17,863.21). Also, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). Insiders purchased a total of 18,550 shares of company stock worth $7,471,763 in the last three months.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

