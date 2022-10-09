Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

