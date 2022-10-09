Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $69.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.14.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

