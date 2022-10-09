Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target at $19.25

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Umpqua

Umpqua Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.