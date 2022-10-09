Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $117.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $207.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Wix.com by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after acquiring an additional 46,823 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124,483 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.