Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $117.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.60.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Wix.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $207.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Wix.com by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after acquiring an additional 46,823 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124,483 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
