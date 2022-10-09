Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $3,039.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,039.29.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZZY opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

