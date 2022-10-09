Contrasting NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NextSource Materials and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

NextSource Materials presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.96%. Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 184.43%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.14 10.64 Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.18 $8.03 million $0.13 12.85

This table compares NextSource Materials and Gold Resource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextSource Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Resource. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -62.04% Gold Resource 7.26% 9.35% 5.70%

Summary

Gold Resource beats NextSource Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

