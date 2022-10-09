Analyzing Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 16.67% 7.33% 4.68% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -17.73% -15.49%

Volatility and Risk

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

2.6% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Central Puerto and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $600.19 million 1.10 -$7.79 million $0.66 6.65 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 727.73 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -8.94

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Puerto. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Central Puerto and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Central Puerto beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.