Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:DNA opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 788,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

