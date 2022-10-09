CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in CDW by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,101,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,961,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CDW opened at $159.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

