FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) vs. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Financial Survey

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Rating) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.4, indicating that its share price is 640% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FOMO and Jupiter Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Jupiter Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 5.94 -$28.10 million N/A N/A

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jupiter Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02% Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92%

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

