Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.