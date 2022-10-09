Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.1 %

WBD stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.