Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $5.60 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.