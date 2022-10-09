Reviewing Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) & biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -52.44% 8.28% Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Glucose Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Glucose Health $290,000.00 24.33 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares biote and Glucose Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glucose Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for biote and Glucose Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 135.09%. Given biote’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Risk and Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats Glucose Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

