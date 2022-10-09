Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $422,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and sold 115,919 shares worth $4,977,561. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth $309,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.62 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

