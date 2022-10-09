Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,937 shares of company stock valued at $703,781 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.19. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

