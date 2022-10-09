Analyzing Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and Nautilus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nautilus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.84%. Nautilus has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 123.58%. Given Nautilus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Nautilus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.08 $321.99 million $0.74 24.80 Nautilus $589.53 million 0.09 -$22.43 million ($3.08) -0.53

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus. Nautilus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Nautilus shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Nautilus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Nautilus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98% Nautilus -20.99% -39.46% -19.47%

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats Nautilus on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, and Schwinn brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

