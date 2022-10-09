Contrasting Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) & AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vista Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 AngloGold Ashanti 1 1 2 0 2.25

Vista Gold currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 328.16%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $19.23, suggesting a potential upside of 33.19%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.5% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -4.78 AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 1.50 $622.00 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

