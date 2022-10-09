Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.4 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $117,987,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $110,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.