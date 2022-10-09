Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Toray Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Toray Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TRYIY opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

