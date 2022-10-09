TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
TransAlta Renewables Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $9.89 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.
About TransAlta Renewables
