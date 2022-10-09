TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) PT Lowered to €11.00 at Barclays

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TeamViewer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TeamViewer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.94.

TeamViewer Stock Performance

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

