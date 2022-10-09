Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Price Target to €25.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

STWRY stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

