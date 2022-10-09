Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$3.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOOD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$0.83 and a 52-week high of C$9.23. The stock has a market cap of C$63.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

