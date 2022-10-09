Ben Whitley Sells 763 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.89), for a total value of £3,090.15 ($3,733.87).
Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Ben Whitley acquired 27 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 553 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($180.41).
J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 15.4 %
LON:JDW opened at GBX 505 ($6.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 508.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 633.40. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,055 ($12.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £650.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,366.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
