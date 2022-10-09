Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.
Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of SCCAF opened at $16.23 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
