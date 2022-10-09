Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.70 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Renault Price Performance

RNLSY opened at $6.00 on Friday. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

