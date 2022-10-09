Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Gap Up to $140.36

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $140.36, but opened at $145.88. Madison Square Garden Sports shares last traded at $147.66, with a volume of 2,695 shares traded.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

