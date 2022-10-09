Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.94

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.94 and last traded at $61.94, with a volume of 7213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

