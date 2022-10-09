Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.94

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.94 and last traded at $61.94, with a volume of 7213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
