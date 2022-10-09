SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $91.20

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.20, but opened at $86.73. SiTime shares last traded at $86.93, with a volume of 852 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,204 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth $41,000. Amundi acquired a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.