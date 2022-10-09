Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.25

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 2129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.09.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,060,000 after buying an additional 42,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

