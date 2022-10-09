Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $158.02

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $158.02 and last traded at $159.40, with a volume of 14691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.00.

Generac Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 260.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

